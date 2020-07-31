"So here's the deal," Faillia tells mbg, "it's controversial whether misting is actually effective for helping a plant. People have said that misting plants raises humidity. However, because you mist and the water immediately evaporates, other people argue that it actually doesn't do anything for the plant long term."

With that in mind, there is something to be said about attempting to optimizing humidity for your houseplants, even temporarily, since most plants (especially ones native to wet and tropical regions) prefer higher humidity levels than what you'd find in a typical home. And while misting the air around your plant may not be all that helpful, getting closer to your plant's soil might actually give it a nice dose of moisture.

"Misting the surface can provide a bit of humidity to the foliage without directly spraying leaves," Resta notes, "and it can help oxygenate the soil." Additionally, she says misters can be really helpful during summer, or growing season. "Leaves are unfurling, and a mister is perfect to have handy," she says. "I like misting my plants when I notice leaves are unfurling to give it a bit of a humidity boost."

Bonus: Faillia adds that misting is a great way to get up close and personal with your plants and tune into their needs. "While misting," she says to make a habit of "checking your soil moisture and observeing the leaves to make sure they are healthy. Trim back any yellow or brown ones."