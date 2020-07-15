To get rid of pests, Gowan suggests simply wiping each leaf down with a damp towel. If your plant needs a little more TLC, you can mix a tiny bit of dish soap in with the water before wiping down. Spray the plant with water afterwards until all the soap residue is gone.

"Neem oil is also a go-to for pest control," she adds. It's a natural insecticide, and to use it, you simply add two tablespoons to a gallon of water and spray your plant down.

To keep your plants healthy and pest-free longterm, make sure you're giving them proper lighting, water, soil, etc., and repeat the cleaning and spraying method every 2-3 weeks, or as needed. This should help keep pests at bay for good, and keep your favorite plants healthy and clean.