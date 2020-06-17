For help deciding where to place your plants, consider consulting a bagua map—an easy-to-use tool that splits your space into nine categories such as love, health, life path, etc. You can put your plant in an area associated with what you're trying to cultivate. For example, place peonies or jasmine into the love and marriage zone of your home, which is in the back right corner as you walk into the front door. In this area, you'd want to avoid any harsh or spiky plants, like the snake plant. Or, if your wealth gua is obstructed or has a back door in that area, Peters adds, "place a plant near the missing space to serve as a guardian."