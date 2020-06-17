Once you've identified a plant that can thrive in your space and carries an energy you're into, it's time to find a good home for it. And placement really matters!

For help deciding where to place your plants, consider consulting a bagua map—an easy-to-use tool that splits your space into nine categories such as love, health, life path, etc. You can put your plant into an area associated with what you're trying to cultivate. For example, place peonies or jasmine into the love and marriage zone of your home, which is in the back right corner as you walk into the front door. In this area, you'd want to avoid any harsh or spiky plants, like the snake plant. Or, if your wealth gua is obstructed or has a back door in that area, Peters adds, "place a plant near the missing space to serve as a guardian."

That being said, don't feel like you need to place a plant somewhere where it has no chance of surviving. Factor in the sunlight and airflow it needs too. When in doubt, Peters also recommends grouping plants together in fours, the number associated with the wealth gua. Doing so is also healthy for your plants, as grouping can increase humidity and create a more suitable growing environment.