8 Feng Shui Tips To Bring Prosperity To Your Life

For those of you who haven't made the switch from chemical housecleaning products to natural ones, this transition will add more dynamic energy to your home. There are hundreds of effective cleaning solution recipes using lemons, baking soda, vinegar and the like to clean your house. If you can also detox your toiletries by using more planet-friendly shampoo and soap, you'll cut down on the amount of poison flowing down your drains and into the Earth from your house.