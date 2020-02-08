There are two different approaches to using a bagua map: The traditional (or compass) bagua map uses a compass to determine the different areas of the home. The front door method, on the other hand, aligns the bottom of the bagua map with a home's front door. I like to use this method in apartments since they generally are not exposed to the elements like houses are. Chances are that when you're looking straight across your apartment from the front door, you're looking at a sunny spot—so it would make sense that that's where the reputation gua, which is ruled by fire (more on that below), would fall. I prefer to use the compass method for houses that are surrounded by land and have more access to the elements.