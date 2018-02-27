Office Feng Shui Tips To Maximize Your Productivity & Creativity

Stagnant air can make us feel stuck, inspired, exhausted, and unmotivated. A small fan, a small desk fountain, or even a fish tank can help counteract stagnation and keep the vibrant flow going.

Adding plants is another great way to clear and freshen the air. Not to mention, plants themselves are an incredible demonstration of creativity and growth. Healthy plants are great feng shui just about anywhere, so just place it somewhere it has a chance to thrive.

The "wealthy" plants in feng shui are not particularly air-cleaning, but they are gorgeous and great for anchoring your intention in a room. Some of the more wealth-symbolic plants are succulents, jade, and "lucky" bamboo. That being said, if a plant, tree, or anything symbolic chosen for "feng shui" reasons doesn’t inspire you, it’s not really worth getting. Let love rule your plant choices.

Actually, let love rule all your choices. Bringing more of your heart to your workdays can be the most innovative and magnetic choice you make. Start by surrounding yourself with much more of what you love—color, art, scent, space, feel, memories, sparkle, nature—and let that inspired energy fuel all that you do.