10 Sacred Herbs That Can Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy
Dana Claudat
Burning Sage in a Mediation Bowl

Last updated on January 13, 2021

If you've been feeling uninspired, lethargic, or otherwise "off," a quick ritual may be just what you need to clear away any unwanted energy in the air around you. While smudging, or burning sage, is one popular space-cleansing practice, today I'm going to share other herbs and incense that can welcome fresh, fantastic energy at home.

Simply burn them until smoke appears and then walk them through your space with an intention in mind for what exactly you'd like them to clear for you. Be sure to open your windows before you start, and never leave anything burning unattended!

1. Burn cedar for decluttering.

Burning cedar is a great way to clear the air when you're in the midst of releasing some bad juju. For example, when you finally get rid of bad-memory outfits in your closet, burning cedar is a symbolic way to rid your space of their lingering energy.

Likewise, if you buy antiques or vintage objects, you can wave cedar smoke over them to clear them of their previous owner's energy.

2. Burn yerba santa for loving vibes.

Yerba santa has traditionally been burned to help heal broken hearts. The herb is also great to incorporate into your home ritual if you're just starting to practice more self-love and self-care.

3. Burn rosemary for new beginnings.

Rosemary is often burned to create a "fresh start" in life. Whether it's breaking a habit, embarking on a new path, or opening up to more creativity, powerful and fragrant rosemary can help open doors to the new.

4. Burn mugwort for dreamy nights.

Mugwort sounds a bit like something you'd read about in a fantasy novel, and its effects are equally fantastic! Burning mugwort in your bedroom is thought to enhance dreams, especially adventurous ones.

5. Burn juniper for comfort.

Burn juniper if you're looking to feel more comfortable in your home. As its smoke flows through a space, it's thought to create a more sacred energy.

6. Burn resins for purification.

Resins like frankincense and myrrh have been burned in purification rituals throughout history. The resin itself won't ignite easily, so to burn it, you'll need a charcoal puck to sit it on. To burn resins, light the edge of the charcoal puck with a long match or lighter and place it on a non-flammable surface. Give it a minute to heat up, then sprinkle a small amount of resin on top. (Keep watch on this as it burns, as the charcoal is fiery red-hot.)

The smoke of frankincense is thought to carry prayers to heaven in its smoke. It's also used to quiet racing thoughts, making it useful for mindfulness. Myrrh is used to still the mind and align the energy centers of the body, so it's also popular for burning before meditations.

7. Burn Palo Santo for prosperity.

Palo Santo is a sacred wood that comes from the Palo Santo tree indigenous to the coast of South America. Shamans have traditionally used it to clear negative energy and increase love and prosperity. It burns fairly slowly, and its woodsy scent is rich and inviting.

8. Burn Tibetan monastery incense for clarity.

Extracted from 38 Himalayan herbs, Tibetan monastery incense are thought to deeply purify a space as they burn. They create more of a calm, clear, meditative sanctuary.

9. Burn sandalwood for grounding.

Simple cones of sandalwood smell delightful as they burn, and they fill the air with lots of grounding and centering aromatherapy.

10. And just in case you don't want to burn anything...use Himalayan salt lamps.

While you don't technically "burn" Himalayan salt lamps, you can use them to create feelings of peace and prosperity. They are ideal for offices and homes where burning things is not an option, and they look gorgeous as they glow.

Remember that anything you do to clear space, even the simple act of opening a window, will bring more flow and positive energy into your home and your life, too!

