10 Sacred Herbs That Can Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy

Resins like frankincense and myrrh have been burned in purification rituals throughout history. The resin itself won't ignite easily, so to burn it, you'll need a charcoal puck to sit it on. To burn resins, light the edge of the charcoal puck with a long match or lighter and place it on a non-flammable surface. Give it a minute to heat up, then sprinkle a small amount of resin on top. (Keep watch on this as it burns, as the charcoal is fiery red-hot.)