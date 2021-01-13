10 Sacred Herbs That Can Clear Your Home Of Negative Energy

If you've been feeling uninspired, lethargic, or otherwise "off," a quick ritual may be just what you need to clear away any unwanted energy in the air around you. While smudging, or burning sage, is one popular space-cleansing practice, today I'm going to share other herbs and incense that can welcome fresh, fantastic energy at home.

Simply burn them until smoke appears and then walk them through your space with an intention in mind for what exactly you'd like them to clear for you. Be sure to open your windows before you start, and never leave anything burning unattended!