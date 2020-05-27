Hello, my name is ___; I am moving into this space. I want to thank all of the land stewards and spirits of the land. I want to acknowledge the first people of the land. I want to state my intention of creating a home for myself here, living in reciprocity with the spirits that are present.

Mikaelah explains it's always a good idea to introduce yourself to the land and the first people of the land—and then the home itself. After all, the space isn't just about the walls that have been built there! Consider learning the name of the indigenous people that once inhabited your new land addressing them by name. You can also make an offering to the land such as flowers or water.