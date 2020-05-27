5 Mantras & Affirmations To Say While Smudging, Based On Your Intention
Smudging with sage is a popular way to clear negative energy and invite positivity into your home. Brought to us by shamans and indigenous peoples around the world, it's important to always conduct this ritual with respect and reverence. To make your energy clearing more sacred and impactful, it can help to say a prayer, mantra, or affirmation as you go.
Here are five options for home smudging prayers based on the intention you're setting, from third-generation medicine woman, Koa Mikaelah.
What to say if you want to invite love into your home.
I open this space to divine love, may all the energy that flows through here benefit the heart space. May it hold compassion, nurturance, forgiveness, and truth.
When it comes to the law of attraction, there's a lot to be said about "speaking things into existence,"—aka telling the universe what it is you want out loud. This is a way to carry your intention from inside your head out into the physical world. This prayer sets the intention of welcoming love and compassion while subsequently repelling that which is not loving.
What to say if you're moving into a new home.
Hello, my name is ___; I am moving into this space. I want to thank all of the land stewards and spirits of the land. I want to acknowledge the first people of the land. I want to state my intention of creating a home for myself here, living in reciprocity with the spirits that are present.
Mikaelah explains it's always a good idea to introduce yourself to the land and the first people of the land—and then the home itself. After all, the space isn't just about the walls that have been built there! Consider learning the name of the indigenous people that once inhabited your new land addressing them by name. You can also make an offering to the land such as flowers or water.
What to say if you want to sell your home.
I give my gratitude to this home for creating a container that held me and watched me grow over the past ___ years. I honor the completion of our karmic cycle together and I call in the next cycle that is aligned with my highest spirit and the highest spirit of this home. May we call in the person that is in perfect alignment to tend to this space. May this next cycle be of benefit to all involved.
When selling your home, you're not only closing out a chapter in your life but helping someone else start a new chapter in theirs. This prayer allows you to do both, thanking and honoring your home for all it's given you and inviting in the right person or family to take your place in the space.
What to say if you want to remove negativity from a home.
I command any negativity, any low vibrational energy, and nonbenevolent beings within this space to leave and go to the light. You are not welcome here. I command you to leave and go to the light.
"It's important that when working with clearing energy, we are first grounded within our bodies," Mikaelah says. "Then, it is important that we are stern in our request. You also definitely want to open your windows for this one, to allow the negativity and bad energy to leave."
What to say if you want to invite productivity into your home.
I call in the divine abundance of creativity [or inspiration, productivity, etc.]. May the [project, artwork, contract, etc.] I feel within my heart come to fruition in a form that benefits my highest good. May it be manifested into the form that best expresses its truth.
Before performing this smudging prayer, it's a good idea to clean or arrange the space in which you'll be doing your work, Mikaelah explains. She believes "productivity first comes from the sacred container," so you could try burning a candle or incense that makes you feel inspired before stating your mantra.
Any time you smudge your home, you can, of course, say anything that comes to mind or choose to keep it silent. However, adding a verbal component can only amplify your intention further.
