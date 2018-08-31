For the spiritually inclined, smudging is one of life's little saviors. New apartment feel spooky? Light some sage. Had a terrible meeting at work? Waft some palo santo when you get home and call it a day.

Brought to us by way of indigenous cultures, the act of smudging—or burning particular herbs for the medicinal and therapeutic properties of their smoke—is thought to help heighten the energy of a space. And even if energy work isn't your thing, there's no denying that smudging often smells lovely, plus there's value in taking the time to set a positive intention.

As more people are experimenting with the ancient practice, products are popping up to help them do so with ease. Hence the rise of smudging "sprays" that harness the energy of plant medicine, no matches required.

"I travel a lot, and I wanted to make something that was purifying and energy clearing in places where I couldn't bring palo santo or sage," Samantha Phillips, Reiki master and maker behind Etsy shop The Venus in Aquarius, says of the inspiration for her smudging mist. "We can't always control our own environment, but we can control how we navigate it."

Smudge mists dilute herbs, either in dried or essential oil form, in water and witch hazel for a smell-good spray that can provide an energy cleanse on-the-go. "I think a lot of people are becoming more aware of the type of energy they're surrounded by, and they're doing their best to keep it as high-vibration as possible," Phillips says of the recent rise in popularity of these portable purifiers, adding that she always carries hers around in her car ("especially when Mercury's in retrograde"). Other great times to give the air around you a quick spritz? Right before bed, first thing in the morning, or any time something is weighing heavy on you.

Here are a few palo-santo- and sage-packed sprays to waft around your space without fearing the wrath of the smoke alarm.