5 Spiritual Smudge Sprays That Are Sustainable Or Indigenous-Made
Smudging—or burning particular herbs for the medicinal and therapeutic properties of their smoke—is a sacred act in many Indigenous cultures. These days, non-Indigenous folks have also started burning these herbs (white sage in particular), threatening their supply and, in some cases, co-opting their power.
Using scented sprays instead of burning herbs is another way to clear energy that's easier on the environment and potentially less appropriative than smudging.
These plant medicine mists dilute herbs, either in dried or essential oil form, in water and witch hazel for a smell-good spray that can provide an energetic cleanse on the go.
Here are the best palo-santo- and sage-scented sprays to waft around your space—most of which come from and give back to Indigenous companies.
5 sprays to try:
1. Native Botanicals Liquid Smudge with White Sage, Sweetgrass + Cedar
Native Botanicals is an "Indigenous-owned company bringing Native American healing traditions into modern wellness." Its liquid smudge spray is packed with white sage, cedar, and sweetgrass for positivity and energy clearing.
Native Botanicals Liquid Smudge with White Sage, Sweetgrass + Cedar($19)
2. Pacha Indigenous Arts Collection Smudge Spray
This spray was created by Heather Clear Wind Blows Over the Moon, a Cree First Nations healer with over 20 years of experience facilitating group work. Her powerful blend contains the essential oils of tobacco, sage, cedar, and sweetgrass.
Pacha Indigenous Arts Collection Smudge Spray ($25)
3. Juniper Mist White Sage Smudge Spray
Juniper Mist's line of sprays are handmade in small batches in Sedona, Arizona. Their sprays come in simple scents like palo santo, sage, and lavender sage, but they also pack small rose quartz crystals into each bottle for another dose of good vibes. Bonus: The family-run operation pays it forward by donating 10 percent of profits to The Wilderness Society.
Juniper Mist White Sage Smudge Spray ($16.97)
4. Sequoia Sweetgrass Mist
Another proudly Indigenous company, Sequoia is is 100% owned and operated by Indigenous women. Named after the giant Sequoia tree, all of its products—including this grassy, slightly sweet mist—are designed to facilitate connection with nature.
Sequoia Sweetgrass Mist ($20)
5. Venus In Aquarius Good Vibrations Sacred Smudging Mist
When Reiki master Samantha Phillips first started crafting her mists, she knew she wanted to make sure all the ingredients were sourced as sustainably and respectfully as possible. She trusts Mountain Rose Herbs for her white sage, and cedar and rosemary essential oils, since the Oregon-based supplier exclusively stocks organic ingredients and doesn't sell anything that is over-farmed. Phillips infuses the white sage in witch hazel and tops off her blend with a black tourmaline crystal. She swears the result is "like a vibration all its own."
The Venus in Aquarius Good Vibrations Sacred Smudging Mist ($17)
When to use smudge sprays:
"I think a lot of people are becoming more aware of the type of energy they're surrounded by, and they're doing their best to keep it as high-vibration as possible," Phillips of Venus In Aquarius says of the recent rise in popularity of these portable purifiers, adding that she always carries hers around in her car ("especially when Mercury's in retrograde," she adds).
Other great times to give the air around you a quick spritz? Right before bed, first thing in the morning, or whenever a worry or decision is weighing heavy on you. Happy cleansing.