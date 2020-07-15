This Is Exactly Why Everybody Loves Salt Lamps

Proponents of Himalayan salt lamps boast that these purifying salt rocks have the ability to remove pollen, dust, smoke, and many other types of allergens from the air. The idea is that since salt attracts water molecules, it might also pull in any pollutants attached to these molecules and improve air quality. When the salt rock lamp is turned on, it holds these particles so they aren’t left floating around for you to breathe in. Then, as the bulb heats the lamp, the water vapor is released back into the air, but the rock salt lamp retains the contaminants. There is no scientific evidence to support this idea.