With everything going on around the world, it's likely many of us are looking for ways to destress and come back to ourselves as we navigate this unprecedented pandemic. Meditation is an excellent way to do so.

In its many forms, meditation has been found to reduce anxiety, increase overall feelings of wellbeing, and even positively impact brain structure. And while you don't need anything to meditate, designating a meditation zone in your home and incorporating certain objects and tools can elevate your practice. Here are nine meditation accessories to help you tune in: