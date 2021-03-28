14 Foolproof Ways To Get Over A Heart-Wrenching Breakup

14 Ways To Get Over Heartbreak & Heal A Broken Heart
Breakups of any kind devastate the heart. If you are going through heartbreak, know it gets easier with time. But there is no sure time frame for how long it takes to get over a breakup. For some people, it might take a few months, while for others it could be years. People heal and grieve in their own way, in their own time. So don’t compare yourself to others. The best thing you can do for yourself is take care of you.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get over heartbreak.
1. Avoid contact for 60 to 90 days.
According to Greg Behrendt, the brains behind He's Just Not That Into You, it’s important to avoid seeing your ex for at least four to six weeks. This no-contact rule will give you time to put things into perspective and focus on you and your own needs.
It also provides the distance necessary to sever the bond between you, in a real way. It will be painful and difficult, but trying to be friends immediately or keeping in touch in any way will just make moving on impossible.
2. Don’t romanticize the past.
It can be easy to replay those good memories on repeat—especially if you didn’t want the relationship to end. But for a healthier perspective, you really need to make the effort to see the whole picture.
3. Fall in love with your life.
Now is the perfect time to get back to you. What have you always wanted to do? What hobbies can you get back into? Take time to show up for yourself and fall in love with your life. That’s how you become the person you’ve always wanted to be and when you become irresistible to others.
4. Forgive them.
Forgiveness is tough. But you don’t have to believe that what someone did is OK in order to forgive them. The point of forgiveness is that it frees you from the emotional burden of anger. Release your bitterness, anger, and hurt by forgiving them and yourself.
5. Focus on what you want.
Don’t keep rehashing the bad moments. And don’t focus on what isn’t working. In my life coaching practice, I find that single women tend to focus on what they don’t want: “I don’t want to be cheated on again,” “I don’t want to be single forever,” etc.
But words have power. When we focus on what we don’t want, we keep getting what we don’t want. Instead, focus all your attention on what you do want, whether that’s a healthy new relationship or to be single and confident about it. (Here are some characteristics of a healthy relationship to set your sights on.)
6. Speak kindly to yourself.
Your inner critic will use the breakup as a chance to try to bring you down. Don’t let that little voice distract you. Instead of fighting yourself, start to fight for yourself. Be kind to yourself.
7. Don’t badmouth your ex.
It can feel therapeutic to use your best friends as a sounding board for your emotions, but it isn’t productive. Focus on sharing things you love. Talk about the things in your life that are working well, your dreams and desires. You never know what will happen in the future, so it’s always better to sow seeds of kindness.
8. Avoid social media stalking.
It might be wise to just remove your ex from your social media feed. Facebook’s “take a break” feature lets you avoid seeing their pictures, etc., without unfriending them.
Especially if you’re still confused about the breakup or pining for your lost love, social media stalking is the worst thing you can do. It just breeds speculation and suspicion and keeps you stuck in the past.
9. Stop overanalyzing it.
You did the best you could with what you knew at the time. Be kind to yourself and stop overanalyzing and replaying every detail, thought, and conversation gone awry. It is what it is, and it happened the way it was supposed to happen.
10. Trust the process.
There is a process to your life—a beautiful, graceful unfolding of possibilities and potential. Relationships are part of our purpose—to love and be loved. Some loves are not meant to last a lifetime. Be thankful for the experience. Every experience helps you grow into the person you’re meant to be.
11. Believe in love.
Don't close your heart. Don’t retreat from the world. Don’t let the pain take over. Believe in yourself and love. It will be there waiting for you when you’re ready.
12. Prioritize self-care.
Make sure you take care of you. Focus on your health and what makes your body feel good. Spend time in nature. Prioritizing self-care means learning how to be your own best friend and cherishing your beautiful self because when you love yourself, you will attract someone who loves themselves, too. (Here's more on how to get over a breakup the healthy way.)
13. Follow your heart.
We live in a beautiful world. Care for it, protect it, play with it. If you want to go to Machu Picchu, run that half-marathon, or adopt a child, do it. Life is short. The only dreams that will come true are the ones you pursue.