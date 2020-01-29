What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing

Just as you don't need to understand the law of gravity before you can fall down, you don't need to completely grasp the concept of energy healing before you dive into the practice. Any time is a good time to visit an energy healer. I would recommend going in with an open mind for maximum benefit. If you are stressed, anxious, or physically drained, an energy healing session can help you relax and feel more balanced. And if you're already feeling good, it's always possible to feel a little better.