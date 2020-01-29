 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing
|
Medically Reviewed What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing

What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing

Marci Baron
Written by Marci Baron
Marci Baron is a Homeward Bound Guide specializing in energy clearing and the author of Clear Your Way Home: Stories, Reflections and Tools to Guide You Back to the Life You’ve Always Wanted.
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.
What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

Last updated on January 29, 2020

Energy healing is a holistic practice that activates the body's subtle energy systems to remove blocks. By breaking through these energetic blocks, the body's inherent ability to heal itself is stimulated. That definition is a lot to process, so here are five facts that can clear up any confusion or misconceptions you may still have about energy healing:

1. We've been studying the body's energy centers for thousands of years.

Reiki is the Japanese tradition of energy healing, and it dates back to the early 20th century. The seven chakras, the energy transmission centers of the body, were first described in ancient Hindu texts. Meridians, the energy superhighways of the body, helped lead traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to develop acupuncture.

These ancient cultures used different modalities to stimulate the body's natural ability to heal, but they all recognized the power of internal energy.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Energy healing is based on scientific principles.

We all learned in high school physics class that matter is made up of molecules. Even something that is solid, such as a table, is vibrating all the time. As humans, we, too, are vibrating.

When you say someone has "good vibes," you are really talking about that person's vibrational energy—and happy people tend to vibrate on a higher frequency.

Places have vibes too. When you walk into a room in which a fight has just occurred, you may feel a dense energy that makes you want to leave right away. The beach has a light vibe due to the salt (a natural energy cleanser) and moving air. The air at the beach vibrates at a higher frequency as well.

Energy healing is a complementary modality that shouldn't exclude any Western medicine you may be taking.

3. Anyone can benefit from energy healing.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Just as you don't need to understand the law of gravity before you can fall down, you don't need to completely grasp the concept of energy healing before you dive into the practice. Any time is a good time to visit an energy healer. I would recommend going in with an open mind for maximum benefit. If you are stressed, anxious, or physically drained, an energy healing session can help you relax and feel more balanced. And if you're already feeling good, it's always possible to feel a little better.

It's important to note that energy healing is a complementary modality that shouldn't exclude any Western medicine you may be taking.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. There are many types of accessible energy healing modalities.

There are many types of energy healers, and you can find them practically everywhere. (You might even be an energy healer yourself!) When you're looking for an energy healer, remember that you have a right to be picky and ask plenty of questions before settling with a practitioner. If you are new to energy healing, consider starting your search by dropping by a yoga local studio or asking a friend who's into alternative healing to get a referral for a reputable practitioner.

There are many kinds of energy healing, and each one calls on slightly different tools and techniques. Here's a quick introduction to a few popular ones you'll probably come across:

  • Acupuncture: Acupuncture uses small needles to stimulate the flow of energy in the body.
  • Reflexology: This modality frees up blocked energy and promotes healing by stimulating pressure points on the feet, hands, and ears.
  • Massage: Yep, even massage is an energy healing practice. It releases tension in the muscles, encourages the flow of lymph, and allows for deep relaxation.

5. You can maintain your energetic health from home.

Just as you shower and brush your teeth every day, you should also be cleansing your energy regularly. Once you visit with an energy healer, keep the good vibes flowing by taking a bath in Epsom or pink Himalayan salts for 20 minutes whenever you start to feel the heaviness creeping back into your body. Smudging, or burning sage around you, can also help clear negativity from your energy field. And finally, high-vibe crystals have their own healing properties that can help give your energy a little boost.

All you need to begin your energy healing journey is curiosity and a willingness to learn. Who knows? You might just get hooked!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Marci Baron
Marci Baron
Marci Baron is a Homeward Bound Guide specializing in energy clearing and the author of Clear Your Way Home: Stories, Reflections and Tools to Guide You Back to the Life You’ve Always...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde — Here's How To Deal
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/surprising-facts-about-energy-healing

Your article and new folder have been saved!