You may feel things others don't feel, see things others don't see, hear things others don't hear, smell things others don't smell, and sense things others don't sense. This could make it hard for you to be out in public, where you may feel accosted by an overstimulation of your senses. If you embody the healing archetype, you're likely the kind of person others may feel is "too sensitive." But this sensitivity is a blessing. It's part of your gift.