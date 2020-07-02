When you hear the word introvert, you might think of someone who’s painfully shy and avoids human interaction at all costs. You might even immediately identify with the word because you prefer staying in with a good book rather than going out. But those associations tend to be a rather simplistic view of introversion.

Psychiatrist Carl Jung developed the concepts of introversion and extraversion in the early 1900s. According to him, one of the easiest ways to spot an introvert is by the way they recharge their social battery. Introverts, he said, prefer to be in minimally stimulating environments and tend to go inward to recharge, while extroverts are reenergized from interacting with others. Many researchers have since tried to clarify the definition of introversion. In 2011, research by psychologists Jennifer Grimes, Jonathan Cheek, and Julie Norem broke introversion into four main types: social introvert, thinking introvert, anxious introvert, and restrained introvert.