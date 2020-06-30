Shining a bright light on your achievements is one of the most positive ways to show off your most meaningful successes. Use your reflective nature to list a variety of achievements you feel deserve respect. They might be personal accomplishments like learning to fix a flat tire, running a 5K, cooking a gourmet meal, or organizing a family event; or they might be career-related, like writing a proposal, training staff, introducing a new program, or creating a database.

Whether simple or complex, achievements instill a sense of pride and boost confidence while offering important clues into your interests, skills, and values.