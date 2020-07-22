I enjoy dining out and exploring new places, and I'm fortunate enough to have a significant number of meaningful friendships with people whom I can call up in the middle of the night, who will have my back if push ever comes to shove. And contrary to the idea that it's harder to make new friends as an adult, I've also made quite a few of these relationships in my 30s.

On the surface, those who watch my life but don't know me well insist I'm extroverted.

Not so. I prefer to reserve energy for people in my inner circles, socializing one-on-one. More importantly, I'm excellent at entertaining myself and can easily lock myself in my apartment for days, having the time of my life. I guard my Me Time with the territoriality of a wolf. I am, for all intents and purposes, proudly introverted. I've simply found the happy balance between the human need for connection and the way I'm wired to need loads of alone time.

But that wasn't always the case. I knew the kind of company I loved but felt there was something wrong with me, so I'd beat myself up for not partying with the crowds. That meant I simply wasn't present or making the most of the experience. That was me, uncomfortable as an introvert.

And, I'd get so anxious about how I'd perform in social settings, that I'd either avoid them or run the harshest critique for months. That was me, with social anxiety.

So let's get one thing clear. An introvert is not synonymous with someone with social anxiety--or a misanthrope, meaning someone who hates other human beings.