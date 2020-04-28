An ambivert is someone who who has a balance of both introversion and extroversion, with the ability to lean more into one or the other depending on the context. For example, where introverts may prefer to listen while extroverts prefer to chat, an ambivert will likely have no trouble with either. They're flexible. An ambivert's propensity for introversion and extroversion can change depending on individual needs in any given moment or situation.

Psychiatrist Carl Jung was the first to come up with "introvert" and "extrovert," though he didn't give a name for those in the middle—that was Kimball Young in the 1920's.

"Almost all of us are ambiverts to some degree," psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, tells mbg. All of us are located somewhere along the spectrum between introversion and extroversion, meaning we do have access to both sets of qualities in varying degrees and forms.