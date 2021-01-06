We've all heard the terms introvert and extrovert, but if you fall somewhere in the middle, you might be unsure what to actually call yourself.

Popularized by famed psychiatrist Carl Jung in the early 1900s, at first, this framework differentiated individuals who had a propensity for alone time (introverts) from those who preferred to socialize (extroverts). Since then, it's become more nuanced.

Here's a quick explanation of four of the main interpersonal personality types that exist today, and a quiz to help you decide which camp(s) you fall into. Keep in mind that you're always changing, so whatever "type" you self-identify as might not hold true a year from now, or even a day from now!