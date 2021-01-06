mindbodygreen

A Quiz To Find Out If You're An Introvert, Extrovert, Or Something In Between

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Multiracial Young Women With Closed Eyes

Image by SERGEY FILIMONOV / Stocksy

January 6, 2021 — 11:26 AM

We've all heard the terms introvert and extrovert, but if you fall somewhere in the middle, you might be unsure what to actually call yourself.

Popularized by famed psychiatrist Carl Jung in the early 1900s, at first, this framework differentiated individuals who had a propensity for alone time (introverts) from those who preferred to socialize (extroverts). Since then, it's become more nuanced.

Here's a quick explanation of four of the main interpersonal personality types that exist today, and a quiz to help you decide which camp(s) you fall into. Keep in mind that you're always changing, so whatever "type" you self-identify as might not hold true a year from now, or even a day from now!

Introverts

Introverts tend to get their energy from spending time alone. "Introverts tend to be shy in social situations," explains certified couples therapist and licensed professional counselor, Alicia Muñoz, LPC. "[They] often feel most comfortable and energized when turning their attention inward rather than outward, engaging in thoughtful activities or creative pursuits."

Extroverts

Extroverts, on the other hand, get their energy through socializing and going out. These folks are more inclined to focus on external activities, people, and events, Muñoz tells mbg. Where introverts thrive on alone time, too much "me-time" can leave extroverts feeling drained. They're less likely to be quiet or reserved, and often have no trouble striking up a conversation.

Ambiverts

An ambivert is someone who falls in the middle of introversion and extroversion, who may change their preferences depending on how they're feeling or who they're seeing. They can be extroverted in some scenarios and introverted in others, Muñoz notes. And as psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, previously told mbg, "Almost all of us are ambiverts to some degree," though many of us do tend toward one end of the spectrum.

Echoists

And lastly, we have echoists. "These are people who—through a combination of factors, including upbringing, temperament, and cultural factors—have learned to deny their own needs, wants, feelings and even identities, and instead focus on others," Muñoz explains.

As clinical psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy previously told mbg, you can think of echoists as the opposite of narcissists. "Situations that call for echoists to state their own needs, to claim their own voice, or to act on their own behalf or in their own best interests, are often the most challenging for them," Muñoz adds.

A quiz to determine which type you identify with most.

