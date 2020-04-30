An introvert is someone who draws energy from spending time alone, as opposed to extroverts who draw energy from spending time with others (or ambiverts, who draw energy from both).

Introversion has had a bad rep. Those of us who prefer to stay in and recharge, hang out one-on-one, or mull deeply before answering, are often perceived as being inferior to our extroverted or ambivert counterparts. And yet, introversion is simply the way some of us are wired. Respecting our introvert traits means we can master our energy, growth, and relationships.