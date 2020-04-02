Malkin explains that echoism may be rooted in upbringing. For instance, if one's parents discouraged pride or modeled self-effacement, then children might grow up to be the same. There are other cases of parents who are secretly envious of their child's talents and accomplishments and are mounting their own unmet dreams, therefore attacking others who have the spotlight. Echoism may also be seeded by attacks from envious siblings, and in an attempt to protect oneself, echoists avoid standing out at all costs, resorting to self-sabotage behaviors such as delaying studying or turning papers in.