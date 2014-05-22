10 Ways You Can Heal The World (Without Changing Your Life)

The world is full of chaos, but our souls all yearn for inner stillness. Find this stillness within yourself (it’s always there) and practice silently inviting others to meet you there. Draw them into your stillness with your intention. Try it at the family dinner table. Practice it at a party. Drop down to the still point inside yourself, soften your gaze, quiet your voice, slow down the pace at which you speak (if you speak at all.) Energetically call in stillness. See if others meet you there. When they do, you help heal them.