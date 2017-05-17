Don't Know Your Spirit Animal? Here's Exactly How To Find Out
Craving some help channeling your animalistic side? Want to tap into all things primal to get some more intuitive insights into your personality? Be honest—we’ve all wondered what our spirit animal might be at one point or another.
Spirit animals are another form of spiritual guides, similar to a guardian angel. Spiritual guides present themselves to us however we are willing to see them, and it is natural for many people to connect with their guides through the face of an animal. Here are a few clues that will help you pinpoint yours and find out what it says about you.
How to discover and harness your spirit animal:
1. Pay attention to your dreams.
Pay attention to the animals you see in your dreams. Think about the people or situations they may represent, and ask yourself how they make you feel. Our dreams are intimately connected to our waking lives, so consider doing some research into dream symbolism, either online or at your local library.
If your spirit animal is a cat, try to channel that tenacious hunter’s energy and independence—not its habit of sleeping on keyboards!
2. Think about your past connections.
Your spirit animal may have been your favorite animal from growing up, a favorite pet, or perhaps an animal you have had repeated sightings of or have dreamed of. Pay close attention to the animals in your life, as this may well be the way your guides try to connect with, protect, and lead you through trouble.
3. Listen to what these animals are telling you.
Once you've nailed down the spirit animal in your life, think about what you can learn from it. These spirit animals are thought to emanate the traits and strengths that you need more of in your own life. The key benefit of connecting with a spirit animal is applying its wisdom and nature in your day-to-day life. For example, if your spirit animal is a cat, try to channel that tenacious hunter’s energy and independence—not its habit of sleeping on keyboards!
Common spirit animals and their messages.
Bear:
The bear is one of the most powerful animals in the spirit-guide realm. This guide is in tune with emotional and physical healing and likely connected with those who feel a deep connection to the earth and the outdoors.
Butterfly:
The butterfly is a symbol of transformation. The butterfly guide will appear throughout times of life change and development. With the guidance of the butterfly, transition through these changes will come with more ease and grace.
Cat:
The cat symbolizes curiosity, adventure, and independence. The cat can also represent the art of patience and wholeness.
Deer:
The deer is generally thought to guide sensitive, highly intuitive people who are extremely spiritual. Those connected to this animal are confident and successful, but they should also strive to be more gentle and graceful.
Dove:
The dove represents peace, blessings, and new beginnings. Those who are worried or stressed could use some of this energy to find peace.
Dolphin:
The dolphin spirit guide represents playful wisdom. Often they are spiritual teachers that help communicate as messengers for other guides.
Elephant:
The elephant (my personal spirit animal) symbolizes wisdom, gentleness, and spiritual understanding. Soul searchers who are set to work in a humanitarian capacity often connect with this guide.
Frog:
The frog is the spirit guide of healing, and frogs represent the process of healing both emotional and physical wounds. The frog usually connects with those who are on the journey to finding peace from suffering.
Fox:
The fox is the guide of camouflage. It symbolizes the art of detachment—following our instincts to adapt and grow with our surroundings.
Horse:
The horse is the guide of passion, drive, and an appetite for freedom and expression. The meaning of the horse can vary depending on how you see your horse: from tame to wild, working horse to racehorse.
Hawk:
The hawk spirit guide represents perspective and your ability for you to see things from all sides—the perfect view for spiritual development.
Lion:
The lion spirit guide represents heart and courage. It connects with soul searchers who have a deep sense of authority and who are born leaders.
Mouse:
The mouse represents the art of detail and symbolizes scrutiny. The mouse guide reminds us not to overlook the smaller details in life.
Owl:
The owl is the spirit guide that has the ability to see what others miss. It helps people see the deeper meaning of things and discover the hidden treasures in life.
Peacock:
The peacock represents resurrection and connects with people who are in the process of transforming or reinventing themselves.
Turtle:
The turtle is a highly spiritual guide that represents the journey toward wisdom, truth, understanding, and peace. The turtle also symbolizes a need to take a break, reflect, and check your connection to the spiritual path.
Tiger:
The tiger guide represents raw feelings and emotions. Tiger guides connect those of us who are intuitive and good at following their instincts.
Wolf:
The wolf is connected to intelligence, instinctiveness, and freedom. The wolf may appear when you have mistrust in social situations, serving as a reminder to follow your primal instincts.