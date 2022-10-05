In Ancient Greece, for example, moths and butterflies were linked with souls of the dead. As two Greek researchers write in their paper "Soul, Butterfly, Mythological Nymph: Psyche in Philosophy and Neuroscience1 ," "While the butterfly symbolizes awe, the moth has become the unwilling symbol for that which is ugly and negative. Other symbols identified with moths—such as insanity, for example—are also responsible for the moth's low esteem. However, the moth, attracted by the flame—just as the soul is by heavenly truth—burns itself in the flame, reflecting the trials that must be endured to eliminate the flesh before knowing the joys of the beyond."