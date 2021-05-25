Whether you're displaying them in your home, carrying them around with you, or incorporating them into gifts to pay the goodness forward, there are so many ways to use these symbols and numbers to make your own luck.

Cho recommends using red envelopes when giving gifts and hanging a piece of art with a dragon, or all 12 Chinese zodiac animals, in your home. You can repeat mantras and affirmations as many times as your favorite lucky number as well.

Just remember, true manifestation of luck always requires a bit of action on your part. The law of attraction doesn't work in a vacuum: If you want to call something into your life, you'll need to go after it, too.

However, working with these symbols or any other lucky item you hold dear is a great way to boost your positive mindset surrounding the luck you're bringing into your life.