The Yin & Yang Of Food: How To Balance Your Plate Using Chinese Medicine

Yin and yang is a main principle of Chinese medicine, and it's applied to all aspects of life and health—including food.

Yin (which tends to be more feminine) and yang (which tends to be more masculine) represent the dynamic balance of opposing forces. And getting nutrients from food without upsetting this balance is very important.

Each person has a unique manifestation of yin and yang in their body and must tailor their diet accordingly. If someone has a more yin body type, for example, they would be better off eating foods that are more yang. Here are some examples of yin and yang foods.