Acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine Practitioner

Tsao-Lin, has over 18 years of experience as an expert in alternative and Chinese medicine. She is the founder of Integrative Healing Arts which utilizes Chinese medicine, acupuncture, herbal medicine and energy healing to treat patients, and the author of Will I Ever Get Pregnant, The Smart Woman's Guide to Get Pregnant Naturally Over 40.

She received her Masters of Oriental Medicine at Tri-State College of Acupuncture, and currently serves as a senior clinical faculty member there. Tsao is a NCCAOM (National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine) Diplomat in Acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine. She has completed post graduate studies in classical Japanese herbal medicine known as Kampo and doctoral level training and certification in Sports Medicine Acupuncture®.



An experienced and highly trained licensed acupuncturist and healer, she serves patients in the New York City area and continues to study the ancient healing arts and the art of classical Chinese medicine. Much of her work focuses on teachings of master practitioner Kiiko Matsumoto.