Levels of yin and yang in our environment naturally vary throughout the day. In the morning, as the sun rises and we start to wake up, we enter into a more yang phase. The most yang time of day is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when there is maximum sunlight. Sunlight will pause the melatonin production that began the night before, and it will also spur the body to produce vitamin D, which helps with mood and metabolic functions. If we don't get restful sleep, it will manifest as us being tired and wired by this yang energy.