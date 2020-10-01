Traditional Chinese Medicine, or TCM, dates back 2,500 - 5,000 years.

The ancient medical text that is still considered the doctrine of Chinese Medicine today, The Yellow Emperor’s Inner Classic (黄帝内经), was thought to have been written sometime around 2600BC - 300BC. However, more recent discoveries suggest that the roots of TCM may extend even deeper.

In 1991, archaeologists uncovered a well-preserved, 5,000-year-old mummy in Central Europe that had acupoints tattooed on the body. Detailed x-rays revealed arthritis in the hips, knees, and lumbar spine of this prehistoric man. Scientists were amazed that his ailment corresponded with the tattooed acupoints, which combined to form a meaningful acupuncture treatment regime for his conditions.

And just this year, researchers discovered an anatomy atlas written in Han Dynasty China over 2,000 years ago—500 years before the Greeks created what has long been considered the first human anatomy map. This important finding has implications on the basis for acupuncture and the history of medicine as we know it.

It's safe to say that the Chinese have been practicing the techniques that are now known collectively as TCM for a long, long time.

With its rich history and wide reach, TCM has endured the test of time and become widely practiced outside of Asia in recent years.