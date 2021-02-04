Fire. Earth. Metal. Water. Wood.

The Five Elements of Chinese Medicine is a theory for how the world around us behaves and how our bodies interact with nature. Each element is part of a continuous cycle: Fire burns and creates Earth. Earth is full of rich Metals. With Metal, tools are created and carry Water. Water nourishes the trees and Wood. Wood burns and Fire is ignited, restarting the cycle.

This theory is deeply woven into Chinese culture and forms the fundamentals for Feng Shui, martial arts, and Acupuncture.

Although we are all a composition of each of the five elements, every person is thought to be dominated by one element. Read on to see which element you most resonate with, in mind and body.