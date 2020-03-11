The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Press these points for 30 seconds each, releasing and repeating four times before moving onto the next point. For the feet points LV3, you can push these simultaneously and massage them in downward motions for two to three minutes. You can repeat this protocol as often as you'd like, but we recommend at least once per day. Remember to breathe slowly in through your nose and out through your mouth, making this sequence a self-care meditation to calm your body and mind.