The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Following preventative measures, the best way to combat any virus is to support your immune system. In TCM our immune system is governed by a specific type of Qi or vital energy called “Wei Qi”, which is our energetic defense system and protects us from pathogenic influences and exterior attacks on our bodies, including viral infections. We can boost our Wei Qi and keep ourselves healthy by activating specific acupuncture points which increase immune functioning as well as decrease stress on our nervous system.

Acupuncture is an effective alternative medicine that boasts a 5,000-year history treating a variety of disease conditions, and has recently shown to have an effect on physiological activities, specifically immune function. Studies have shown that acupuncture has a regulating effect on cellular and humoral immunity, meaning it can promote your immune response to secrete antibodies to fight against antigens, as well as secrete cytokines to attack pathogens. Translation: getting acupuncture will give your cells a powerful punch to fight germs and viruses.

Acupressure, like acupuncture, is a method of sending a signal to the nervous system to “turn on” its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms, but instead of using needles, you are using the pressure of your fingertips. Acupressure uses the same meridians and points as acupuncture does, and helps to correct functional imbalances and restore the flow of your Qi.

Here's how you can palpate these acupressure points in the comfort of your home.