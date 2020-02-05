According to Moday, Purell and other alcohol-based hand sanitizers usually contain some percentage of ethyl alcohol or rubbing alcohol, also called isopropyl alcohol. “Bonus if it’s from an organic or non-GMO source,” Moday says. Hand sanitizers with 60% or more of these ingredients have been shown to reduce and kill most bacteria and viruses, but “the most effective percentage is around 70%,” she shared.

Many hand sanitizers also have emollients (aka moisturizers), and small traces of water in their ingredients. This is because “alcohol is very drying and can actually over time weaken the skin barrier by drying it out,” Moday says. Water will also allow sanitizer to better penetrate the skin and reach the viruses they’re trying to kill.

As far as natural or herbal alternatives? “Many of the constituents in natural sanitizers such as lavender, witch hazel, or thyme have some antimicrobial benefits,” Moday says, “but there are no studies that they really effectively kill bad germs on your hands.”