Acupuncturist

Kerry Boyle D.Ac., L.Ac, M.S, is a nationally board-certified, Doctor of Acupuncture with degrees from Pacific College of Health Sciences and Bastyr University.

After years of traveling the world implementing acupuncture onboard cruise ships with Steiner Leisure LLC, Kerry has been in private practice in Vermont where she is the owner of Integrative Acupuncture wellness clinics. Kerry’s work has been published in Acupuncture Today and seen on local TV news stations WCAX and WPTZ. Check out her 5 Element Quiz to find out Which Element Are You?