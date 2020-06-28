Keep Those Lungs Healthy With This 4-Step Acupressure Routine

According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory, the acupoints are plotted along each meridian and used to treat various conditions and imbalances via the practice of acupuncture. The lung meridian is one of the major 12 meridian pathways in the human body, responsible not only for the lungs, but also the immune system, and the emotion of grief.

In TCM, the lungs govern chi (our life force), which is crucial for all metabolic activities. Therefore, lung health determines our overall well-being. By strengthening the lung meridian, we speed up blood and chi circulation throughout the body, increasing immune cell activities necessary to support immune health.

Energetically speaking, the lung meridian takes in the new, gets rid of the old, and relates to our ability to process grief. This year, grief has become an increasingly common experience in our society. Now is the time to strengthen our ability to cope with collective trauma and transform.