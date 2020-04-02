I cannot stress this enough: Our digestive organs need warmth in order to properly function. Peristalsis, the physical movement of your food being pushed along the digestive tract in order to be absorbed, requires muscle and energy. The inside of your body is warm, and your muscles function best when they're warm, too (hence why we do warmups before working out).

When you repeatedly consume cold foods and beverages, the cold temperature puts out the "fire" of your metabolic system. Just imagine what would happen if you hopped in an ice bath right after a long run: Your muscles seize up, contracting and constricting, causing blood flow to slow down.

By swapping out some of the cold, raw veggies and salads in your diet for cooked soups, roasted vegetables, and warm bone broths, you can ease that stress on your digestive system and free up some energy for your immune system.