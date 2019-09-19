5 Health Benefits Of Honey + The Science Of How It Works

The Egyptians used honey in preservation and mummification, and jars of honey found in tombs thousands of years old are still perfectly intact. Honey's low pH (between 3 and 4.5) eliminates bacteria that might lead to cellular decomposition. Moreover, honey's high sugar content inhibits microbial growth, speeds the healing of wounds and burns, and facilitates recovery from ailments ranging from urinary tract infections to chronic gastritis and ulcers.

Greek, Egyptian, Indian, and Chinese societies have used honey for millennia to treat illness, wounds, and scarring, as well as for youthful rejuvenation. While honey has the capacity to inhibit bacterial growth internally, one review published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology also asserts that the use of honey "keeps the skin juvenile and retards wrinkle formation."