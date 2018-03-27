Acupuncturist Paige Bourassa On Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Traditional Chinese Medicine

mbg Collective member Paige Bourassa MSTOM, L.Ac., RHN, is a licensed acupuncturist, registered holistic nutritionist, Chinese herbologist, and has her master's of science in traditional Oriental medicine. She's one of the most qualified holistic and integrative practitioners bringing ancient wisdom and modern science to treat pain, psycho-emotional disorders, and chronic illness.

In the episode, the Vancouver native generously shares her knowledge, giving us a full breakdown of her education and then each of the components of traditional Chinese medicine: acupuncture, acupressure, cupping, herbs, gua sha, and nutrition. She runs through some frequently asked questions and myths about acupuncture—like whether it hurts—as well as common nutrition, sleep, and movement mistakes people make every day that could be contributing to a larger imbalance resulting in pain, skin conditions, inflammation, and more.

If you've ever considered going back to school to learn about acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine, nutrition, or herbalism—this episode is a must-listen. Bourassa has her own practice, Shen Medicine, in the heart of Manhattan. If you can't see her there, check out her Essential Guide to Acupressure class on mbg.

