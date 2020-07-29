Yoga means different things to different people. For some, it’s exercise. For others, it’s a way to connect to something beyond their physicality. And for many, it’s both.

Again, it's important to note that yoga is an ancient practice that dates back thousands of years, possibly to 2700 B.C. In fact, “yoga” is mentioned in the oldest known Indian scripts, the Vedas.

Yoga first arrived in America from India through teachers like Paramahansa Yogananda in 1920 and Indra Devi in the 1940s, and it has since grown and changed.

Most American yoga schools today place most emphasis on just the physical component of the practice, rather than other areas which focus on mind, breath, and inner self. Susanna Barkataki, the founder of Ignite Yoga and Wellness Institute who runs Honor Yoga Trainings, says she believes that this incomplete version of yoga waters down its power. “A practice that is meant to be liberating is reduced in its capacity to be so,” she says.