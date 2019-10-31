8 Reasons Why We Use Ujjayi Breath in Yoga

To create the Ujjayi breath, one must constrict the back of the throat, similar to the constriction made when speaking in a whisper. In other words, it's an audible breath, and it's often compared to the sound of the ocean. Although there is a constriction of the throat, the Ujjayi breath flows in and out through the nostrils, with the lips remaining gently closed.

Some yogis argue that Ujjayi. should not be practiced in asana (physical postures), and prefer a normal breath. Consequently, some yogis believe the Ujjayi comes naturally when the postures are deeply understood, and shouldn’t be focused on until such mastery of asana is attained. Yet, in a Vinyasa style of yoga, the Ujjayi is emphasized as a way to link the breath with the movement, as Vinyasa yoga is based on breath-synchronized poses.

If you're still confused about why anyone would implement Ujjayi breathing into their practice, here are some of the potential benefits: