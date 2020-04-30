mindbodygreen

11 Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles

Kristine Thomason
By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
best running leggings

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 30, 2020 — 22:04 PM

Maybe you're like many people in the population who recently took up running, or perhaps you've been an avid runner for years—either way, you've probably discovered that the right gear makes all the difference in your workout. That's especially true when it comes to running leggings. Luckily, I've done some of the leg work (pun intended) for you, and rounded up some of the best running leggings you can buy right now. Each of these will carry you through springtime miles and beyond.

Lululemon Fast and Free Tight II

These silky-smooth leggings feel incredible against your skin—they offer the perfect amount of high rise and compression. Plus, the buttery Nulux fabric is thin enough to wear even during outdoor runs in warmer weather.


Fast and Free Tight II, Lululemon ($128)

lululemon fast free leggings
lululemon
lululemon / lululemon

Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Tight

Breathable, durable, and ready for your outdoor run. These snakeskin-patterned leggings are made with recycled nylon, a high performance material that's great for supporting your workouts, and the environment. Plus they feature small pockets to stash your phone and keys with ease.


Ultimate Stash Pocket Snake 7/8 Tight, Athleta ($89)

athleta leggings
athleta / athleta

Under Armour UA Armour Fly Fast Tights

Breeze through miles with the help of these sleek leggings. They feature Under Armour's ultra-lightweight HeatGear® fabric which locks onto your body, while still keeping you cool. As a bonus, these tights have strategic mesh panels extra breathability where you sweat the most.


UA Armour Fly Fast Tights, Under Armour ($60)


UA Armour Fly Fast Tights
Under Armour / Under Armour

Nike One Lux Mid-Rise Tights

Made from 50% recycled polyester, you can feel good about wearing these Nike leggings. Not to mention, you'll also feel great during your run, thanks to the technical sweat-wicking fabric. While they make for an awesome running tight, they're also designed for all-day wear—so add these to that athleisure wardrobe you've been working on.


One Lux Mid-Rise Tights, Nike ($90)

nike leggings
nike / nike

Brooks Greenlight Tights

Brooks' motto is "run happy" and that's exactly what you'll do while wearing these supportive leggings. The soft fabric feels like a pair of comfy sweats, but they'll keep you dry and comfortable as you stride through your long run.


Greenlight Tights, Brooks ($80)

brooks tights
brooks / brooks

New Balance Archive Run Tight

Throwback time! These leggings are inspired by the original NB collection from 1978—with a few modern upgrades. The tights feature technical materials like NB DRY fabric which actually pulls moisture away from your skin, for optimal dryness through even your toughest training run.


Archive Run Tight, New Balance ($70)

new balance tights
new balance / new balance

On Running Pants

A hybrid of joggers and leggings, these running pants are prime for cooler days. The front panels block wind while mesh inserts in the knee boost breathability, to keep you from getting too warm. Plus the four-way stretch fabric means you won't feel even a little restricted during your running excursion.


On Running Pants, Backcountry ($170)

on running
On running

2XU Mid-Rise Compression Tight

The ultimate brand in compression tights, 2XU, just launched this must-try pair. They feature a wider waistband than previous counterparts, with the same great compression and coverage. They're designed to support major muscles in your legs and core, for an even better running workout.


Mid-Rise Compression Tight, 2XU ($100)


2xu leggings
2xu / 2xu

Saucony Bullet Crop Leggings

These classic leggings from Saucony are reliable for all of your running needs. With an anti-microbial fabrication, you're sure to stay stink-free even post-run. Plus, they also feature a convenient, sweat-proof pocket in the back to store your essentials.


Bullet Crop Leggings, Amazon ($75)

saucony leggings
saucony / saucony

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings

These durable leggings will last you for many, many runs to come. They feature just the right amount of high rise and compression to help you feel secure through every mile. Bonus points: Pockets!


Power Workout Leggings, Nordstrom ($100)

sweaty betty leggings
sweaty betty / sweaty betty

Adidas Believe This 2.0

Sport the classic adidas triple stripe design as you cruise through your outdoor run. The breathable fabric will also keep moisture at bay through your entire workout, to help prevent chaffing, too.


Adidas Believe This 2.0, Amazon ($60)

adidas leggings
adidas / adidas

Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

