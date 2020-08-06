4 Things Your Tongue Can Tell You About Your Health, According To TCM

The coating on the tongue indicates the body's level of hydration. When the body isn't hydrated, the tongue immediately looks and feels dry. Other signs of dehydration include diarrhea and constipation, upset stomach, headache, insomnia, vivid dreams, hot flashes, dry skin, thirst, heartburn, or hunger.

In TCM, a thick yellow coating right in the center of the tongue also means your body is dehydrated and can't properly digest your food. You may have some of the following symptoms: body heat, sweating, body odor, yellow urine, or constipation.

If your tongue has a thick, greasy coating, on the other hand, it is an indicator that your body has lots of dampness and fluid. It could be a sign you are consuming too many greasy foods that aren't right for you.

An uneven coating indicates an issue with hydration in your stomach and liver. You may suffer from symptoms such as heartburn, stomach pain, interrupted sleep, vivid dreams, or dry skin.