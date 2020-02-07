Back pain can be caused by a number of things, from a compressed disc to a pinched nerve, but regardless of how it began, once it starts you likely just want to get rid of it.

With many people seeking alternatives to prescription medications to deal with chronic pain, researches from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) wanted to know whether movement-based techniques actually offer any real help. They reviewed a number of studies and articles, which encompassed nearly 3,500 people in total, looking at the effects of three movement practices: yoga, tai chi, and qigong.

Based on their findings, there's significant evidence to support mindful movement for relieving back pain, with a majority of the reviewed research mentioning less pain and psychological distress and greater overall functionality as results.

Here's a breakdown on three practices, plus their benefits.