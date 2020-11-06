I'm Dreading Winter: A Psychiatrist's 6 Tips For Coping With Dark Days

Generally, people associate chilly seasons with warm feelings of cuddling inside with a blanket, a fire, and a warm mug of cocoa. After months of forcibly being cooped inside, though, it’s only natural that the impending dark, grey days would be met less eagerly this year.

On top of the mental side effects of COVID-19 and social isolation, seasonal changes (at the end of spring and fall) can exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety. The winter in particular leads to hibernation-like symptoms, which can manifest as overeating, oversleeping, and feeling withdrawn, to name a few.

These mood shifts are biochemically related to the circadian rhythm, light, and temperature, so manipulating these resources can help manage the symptoms.