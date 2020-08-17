Rates of suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and depression have increased during the pandemic. In the wake of this looming mental health crisis, researchers are looking for preventative measures. One study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) found social connection may be the first place to start.

The study, published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, looked at data from 100,000 participants and analyzed external factors (social interaction, media use, sleep patterns, diet, physical activity, and environmental exposures) that may impact depression.

After figuring out which of these factors was most strongly associated with depression, researchers used a technique called Mendelian randomization (MR) to determine whether they were a result of correlation or causation. By narrowing down the potential risk factors, health care providers can focus on more targeted treatment and prevention plans.