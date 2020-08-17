mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Confiding In Others May Lower Risk Of Depression, Study Says

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
best friends on a rooftop

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

August 17, 2020 — 21:29 PM

Rates of suicidal thoughts, anxiety, and depression have increased during the pandemic. In the wake of this looming mental health crisis, researchers are looking for preventative measures. One study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) found social connection may be the first place to start

The study, published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, looked at data from 100,000 participants and analyzed external factors (social interaction, media use, sleep patterns, diet, physical activity, and environmental exposures) that may impact depression. 

After figuring out which of these factors was most strongly associated with depression, researchers used a technique called Mendelian randomization (MR) to determine whether they were a result of correlation or causation. By narrowing down the potential risk factors, health care providers can focus on more targeted treatment and prevention plans. 

Which external factors can protect against depression? 

Social connection was the most significant protective factor against depression in adults—even in those with early childhood trauma and a family history of depression. 

"Far and away the most prominent of these factors was frequency of confiding in others, but also visits with family and friends, all of which highlighted the important protective effect of social connection and social cohesion," co-author of the study Jordan Smoller, M.D., ScD says. 

Stay-at-home orders can make social connection challenging, especially considering in-person interactions tend to have a greater benefit on mental health. That said, confiding in a friend, loved one, or therapist over the phone may still help manage feelings of depression. 

Advertisement

Which external factors increase the risk of depression?

Activities like watching TV and taking naps throughout the day were more associated with depression. More research is needed to determine if media exposure itself increases this risk, or if the sedentary activity of watching television is responsible. 

The connection between daytime naps and depression is also not well understood. However, researchers say reducing these two activities may help lower the risk.

Bottom Line 

"Depression takes an enormous toll on individuals, families, and society, yet we still know very little about how to prevent it," Smoller says. This research, however, addressed these important questions and helped narrow down potential risk factors. 

This information can encourage future researchers to develop actionable strategies for preventing depression, he says, and hopefully lower the staggering rates of mental health disorders.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Eating This Type Of Veggie Can Keep Your Body At Its Healthiest, Says An MD

Abby Moore
Eating This Type Of Veggie Can Keep Your Body At Its Healthiest, Says An MD
Integrative Health

A 4-Step Morning Routine For Optimal Gut Health All Day Long

Abby Moore
A 4-Step Morning Routine For Optimal Gut Health All Day Long
$299.99

Managing Depression

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
Managing Depression
Beauty

In Need Of A Skin Care Reset? We've Got The Supplement For You

Alexandra Engler
In Need Of A Skin Care Reset? We've Got The Supplement For You
Home

The Best Way To Keep Your Coffee Beans Fresh For A More Flavorful Brew

Eliza Sullivan
The Best Way To Keep Your Coffee Beans Fresh For A More Flavorful Brew
Functional Food

Goat Milk vs. Cow Milk: Which One Is Healthier & Better For Digestion?

Abby Moore
Goat Milk vs. Cow Milk: Which One Is Healthier & Better For Digestion?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

How Much Caffeine Is In Kombucha Really? Nutritionists Explain

Eliza Sullivan
How Much Caffeine Is In Kombucha Really? Nutritionists Explain
Spirituality

6 Ways To Tap Into Your Inner Leo For August's Only New Moon

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Tap Into Your Inner Leo For August's Only New Moon
Beauty

Yes, There Are Different Types Of Split Ends: Here's How To Identify Each

Jamie Schneider
Yes, There Are Different Types Of Split Ends: Here's How To Identify Each
Beauty

Sephora Pledges Safe, Transparent Ingredients In *All* Products

Jamie Schneider
Sephora Pledges Safe, Transparent Ingredients In *All* Products
Beauty

Why Won't Your Blackheads Go Away? We Look Into It For You

Alexandra Engler
Why Won't Your Blackheads Go Away? We Look Into It For You
Personal Growth

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked

Julie Nguyen
The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Enneagram Type, Debunked
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/social-connection-lower-risk-of-depression-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!