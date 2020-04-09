During this time of sheltering in place and social distancing it has become really important to stay connected with other people. Our team at the clinic has transitioned patients to telehealth, which is working well to stay in contact with patients and make sure they continue to get the care they need.

Internally, we have always used Slack to communicate throughout the day, but it has become an even more valuable way to connect with employees while working from home. We’re being deliberate about checking in throughout the day to find out how everyone is doing, share funny memes, and have the kinds of conversations we normally would in the staff lounge over lunch.

On the personal side I’m being much more intentional about reaching out to friends and extended family members via text and phone throughout the week. My best friend and I have instituted a Monday morning coffee chat on Zoom to start the week. That has been great for keeping in touch and making sure we’re still having face-to-face connection.

My family set my grandmother up with a smart phone several years ago, and I’ve never been more grateful. Even at 94 she is a pro with texting and FaceTime, which makes it much easier to check on her and keep her company while she’s alone in her apartment for all these weeks.

—Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS., Holistic Child and Family Psychologist