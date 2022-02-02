What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect For The Rest Of 2022

Water is the element of Yin. It can be a solid, liquid, and gas and is quick to transform, adapt, and move. It is a powerful force that can be destructive (think of flooding and tidal waves) but also necessary for life to exist. Seventy-one percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water and the human body is over 60% water. Water is part of our physical and biological nature.

The Tiger, on the other hand, has a fixed connection to the Wood element and embodies the characteristics of Yang. It is courageous, bold, and action-oriented. Those who are born under this sign are thought to be slightly impatient independent thinkers. They're always waiting to leap in and take control of a situation. They have a straightforward nature and are able to focus on their goals with tenacity. Once they sink their teeth and claws in, there is no turning back for a Tiger.

It will be important to balance the impetuous, Yang energy of the Tiger with the free-flowing, Yin energy of Water when making big decisions about life and career in 2022. Look before leaping into a turbulent “sea”. This year, go with the flow and don’t fight against the currents because it will drain your “Qi” energy, or life force.