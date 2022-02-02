What Each Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect For The Rest Of 2022

Year Of The Water Tiger: 2022 Health Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Sign
For over 3,000 years the Chinese Zodiac calendar has been used to predict the future of health and prosperity. The Chinese New Year will begin on February 1, 2022. For those born after February 1st, it will be the year of the Tiger and the element is Water. Therefore it will be the year of the “Water-Tiger”.
Understanding the nature of the Water element and the Tiger animal can help you achieve a prosperous New Year. Let's dive into what these two forces mean and how to use them to optimize your health in the year ahead.
Looking at health, wellness, and abundance in the Year of the Water Tiger.
Water is the element of Yin. It can be a solid, liquid, and gas and is quick to transform, adapt, and move. It is a powerful force that can be destructive (think of flooding and tidal waves) but also necessary for life to exist. Seventy-one percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water and the human body is over 60% water. Water is part of our physical and biological nature.
The Tiger, on the other hand, has a fixed connection to the Wood element and embodies the characteristics of Yang. It is courageous, bold, and action-oriented. Those who are born under this sign are thought to be slightly impatient independent thinkers. They're always waiting to leap in and take control of a situation. They have a straightforward nature and are able to focus on their goals with tenacity. Once they sink their teeth and claws in, there is no turning back for a Tiger.
It will be important to balance the impetuous, Yang energy of the Tiger with the free-flowing, Yin energy of Water when making big decisions about life and career in 2022. Look before leaping into a turbulent “sea”. This year, go with the flow and don’t fight against the currents because it will drain your “Qi” energy, or life force.
What is your Chinese Zodiac sign?
If you don’t already know your animal zodiac, You can find your animal below:
- Rat: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
- Ox: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
- Tiger: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
- Rabbit: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
- Dragon:1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
- Snake: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025
- Horse: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026
- Goat: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027
- Monkey: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028
- Rooster: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029
- Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030
- Pig: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031
If you were born in January or early February, double-check the dates for the start of the Zodiac year. You may have more influences from the previous year because you were conceived and developed under that zodiac sign. This is similar to being born on the cusp in Western tropical astrology. You may hold pre-birth energies within you that interact under the influence of Yin and Yang.
What the Year of the Water Tiger means for your Chinese Zodiac sign.
The Rat.
Rats are clever, resourceful, versatile, and kind. Those born under this sign are great at saving money but they also have a tendency to hoard and hold on to things that don’t serve them in the home. Rats are always on the watch, they have survivor superpowers, but too much vigilance can become exhausting for this sign.
What to focus on in 2022:
Taking care of others can make you forget to take care of yourself! Worry and vigilance can cause anxiousness and stress-related issues. Focus on stress relief, sleep, and self-care this year. Letting go of “stuff” you don't need will support your life force Qi (chi). Pay attention to diet, and use the principles of Feng Shui to remove clutter and support your health at home.
The Ox.
The Ox is down-to-earth, hardworking, and honest. Those born under this sign are dependable and determined and will get the job done. They make great leaders because they put their heart into their work and are willing to roll up their sleeves and get things done. They expect the same from others and have a generous sense of fairness and dedication to their family. Oxes can also be headstrong and stubborn. They can get stuck in old patterns and be rigid with their expectations of others.
What to focus on in 2022:
The Ox is the quintessential workaholic. This is a sign that works hard and plays hard but tends to neglect things like sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet. This can lead to fatigue and stiffness, especially the neck, shoulders, and knees and hips. Make taking care of your health a priority this year, Ox. Take breaks from work to get exercise and plenty of high-quality rest.
The Tiger.
Tigers are clever, vigorous, big-hearted, and courageous. Those born under this sign like attention and have big bursts of energy and emotion. They may take on more than they need to and can find themselves over-extended and tired.
What to focus on in 2022:
Tigers want to please others and receive recognition, but they may ignore their own needs in the process. It’s important to get sufficient sleep and eat regular meals this year, Tiger! It’s easy to let stress and anxiety build up in your body, and you must remember to release it.
Set strong boundaries with friends and family, and take breaks after periods of heavy activity. Big cats. like domestic cats like to play, stretch, and get body rubs, so try a little yoga and bodywork like Thai massage in 2022.
The Rabbit.
The Rabbit is quiet, confident, kind, smart. Those born under this sign pay attention to details, have good reasoning skills, and are goal-oriented, hopping forward with leaps and bounds. Rabbits have a soft and attractive aura, and they're associated with the energy of the moon. They have a positive outlook and are good-natured. They can be very social and attend many events, but also need their alone time. This can mean some of their projects and relationships may start and stop.
What to focus on in 2022:
Rabbits are always busy doing something. Like the Energizer bunny, they keep going and going. They can be adrenaline junkies or find themselves attracted to extreme sports and stimuli (video games included). Their active, creative, and intelligent mind never stop—but this can leave them with too many commitments and ultimately lead to emotional and physical burnout.
This year, Rabbits would be smart to use their calendars to schedule time for restorative activities that don’t trigger adrenaline. Don’t overbook, and spend some time in nature to reset. Start a meditation and breathwork practice to help balance anxiousness and nervous energy. Limit caffeine intake, sugar, and processed foods.
The Dragon.
The Dragon is enigmatic, intelligent, spiritual, and wise. (Did you know that Bruce Lee was a Dragon?) Dragons are the only mythical animal on the zodiac and those born under this sign can be mysterious and secretive as well as warm and charismatic. The symbol of the Dragon holds a pearl of wisdom in its claws. Dragons tend to seek careers that let them express and share this wisdom, and they're always looking to expand their knowledge.
What to focus on in 2022:
Dragons are generally healthy and are not as prone to imbalance. However, they lead busy and often stressful lives and have a tendency to overlook health problems until they are serious. As knowledge seekers, they keep their own counsel. The driven and focused nature can lead to fatigue and trouble falling asleep. This can drain their energy and lead to impatience and melancholy.
Use your wisdom to make health a priority this year, Dragon. Incorporate social and wellness activities like hiking outdoors into your daily schedule. Make sleep a priority, as well as diet and exercise.
The Snake.
Snakes are quiet, charming, graceful, peaceful, and intelligent. No one can predict what the snake may be thinking, which makes them mysterious and attractive. This sign is associated with medicine and transformation because of the snake's ability to shed its own skin. Those born under this sign exert effort and energy when needed, especially when they feel threatened. Snakes can be brilliant, artistic, and creative, and they also tend to crave attention.
What to focus on in 2022:
Snakes are natural empaths and their ability to adapt and feel the vibration of those around them makes them great healers and spiritual guides. On the surface, snakes appear calm and laid back—but they're ready to strike when opportunity shows up. They can also react without thinking especially if they feel “tread upon" or slighted, this can lead to misunderstandings, lashing out, and emotional drama. The snake needs to feel accepted, understood, and loved.
Without time for renewal, the snake can suffer from over-stimulation and stress. Emotional swings such as withdrawing or lashing out are common with this sign. Be mindful of the seasons and weather and adjust activities accordingly, Snake. Especially in winter, be sure to support yourself with sunlight and vitamin D.
The Horse.
Horses are free-spirited, passionate, brilliant, and energetic. They are hard-working and bring a dynamic passion to everything they do. Those born under this sign simply cannot stand being bored! Although they are free spirits at heart, they don’t like to do things alone and are always up to gather with others. They can run hot and cold with their emotions but move through them easily and are quick to forgive and forget. They make great companions and loyal friends.
What to focus on in 2022:
Did you know that horses are matriarchal? This sign's passionate, maternal nature can cause them to stay up all night working or supporting a friend in need of comfort. Horses are emotionally sensitive and can suffer from loneliness while at the same time becoming nervous if they feel trapped. This is another sign that is prone to stress and anxiousness.
This year, Horses should spend time with friends outdoors to satisfy the need for companionship and freedom. Prioritize slow-cooked food and avoid stimulants like coffee that will rev you up even more. Use the principles of Feng Shui to create home and work environments that feel nurturing.
The Goat/ Sheep.
The Goat is calm, gentle, sympathetic, and resilient. Those born under this sign are are peaceful, empathetic, and family-oriented. Goats will think before acting, climbing to the top of the mountain to see from every angle. They are empathetic towards others, understand both sides of an argument, and don’t fight over trivial issues. They make good therapists and judges. They are quite social and make friends easily. Unless directly challenged, they are peace-loving.
What to focus on in 2022:
Since Goats are so detail-organized, they can be prone perfection and indecisiveness. They have an internal stubbornness that causes them to focus on minutiae, which can cause worry to take over. Goats' health is influenced by their environments and seasonal changes and they can can suffer from allergies, colds, and the like.
This year, Goats can focus on prevention by staying on top of regular doctor appointments and practicing self-care often. Make sure that you are taking your supplements and getting sunlight. Eat according to the seasons and eliminate foods that are inflammatory and cortisol-spiking.
The Monkey.
Monkeys are playful, smart, curious, and carefree. They can also be tricksters that need attention. (Think of the class clown!) Those born under this sign are smart, witty, and fun to be around. They make great company. But since they are so impulsive, they can also be careless and take risks that hurt those around them. Monkeys have a short attention span and get bored easily. They experience emotional swings and sadness but may hide it with their joking nature. They are competitive and can become jealous and hold a grudge if they feel rejected.
What to focus on in 2022:
Monkeys are always the life of the party, which can lead to exhaustion, overwhelm, and poor focus. Since they prize love and attention, they may care too much about what others think of them and choose to assuage hurt feelings with unhealthy food or alcohol. They follow the latest trends, (Monkey see, Monkey do!) but get bored when they don’t see results. Hopping from one health regimen to the next may not be so great for their health.
Monkeys would be wise to pay attention to the emotions that trigger them this year. Seek a consistent health routine by setting goals, mapping out small steps to achieve them, and seeking support when you need it. Find a buddy or join a group that makes exercise and eating healthy interactive and fun.
The Rooster.
The Rooster is observant, hardworking, courageous, and proud. Those born under this sign like to lead and not follow. They crave order, make quick decisions, and are driven by perfection. They are fierce at fighting for what they want and are great allies. They need recognition for their work and don’t like opposition. Roosters are doers who will commit to lots of responsibilities—sometimes taking on more than possible. They can become overbearing and controlling when they want things done in their own way. They have a tendency to think in black-and-white terms and can quickly go into defense mode.
What to focus on in 2022:
Since Roosters often need others to see their side of things, they can be prone to temper flares and emotional outbursts. Feeling misunderstood and unappreciated can cause their family life to be stressful, and people may walk on eggshells around them. This sign can micromanage and take a hands-on approach that leaves them up until 3:00 a.m. re-doing a project until it's finished. This can lead to overwhelm and trigger the nervous system to be in a constant state of fight or flight.
Restorative sleep is important for Roosters, and it will help them wake up refreshed when the sun rises. Try breathwork as a tool to control of your nervous system, so you can manage your energy and mood.
The Dog.
Dogs are loyal, playful, and generous. Those born under this sign are great collaborators. They like structure and a clear hierarchy and will rise to the occasion to lead teams to success. Without companionship, though, the dog can feel abandoned and lonely—but can also quickly cheer up with a phone call. Dogs make great parents and siblings, ensuring everyone gets treated fairly.
What to focus on in 2022:
Taking the lead or being “top dog” can be exhausting for this sign. You may find yourself jumping in to help others and forget to take care of your own needs. Long hours can lead to not getting enough sleep, eating at irregular times, or indulging in comfort foods. This can leave you, well, sick as a dog. Without boundaries and structure to your lifestyle, your home and personal life can get messy and feel overwhelming.
Stick to a schedule so you can manage your energy and make time to play, too. Take care of yourself first, or else you won’t be able to help others. Speak up if you feel you are not being heard. Beware of energy vampires who are attracted to your helpful nature and may sabotage your health regime. Focus on better food choices by eating clean and organic and at regular times to support digestion. Consider adding some probiotics or digestive enzymes. Organize your home using the principles of Feng Shui to create a restorative sanctuary that supports your health.
The Pig.
Pigs are lucky, generous, humorous, and compassionate. Those born under this sign always seem like they are having a good time. They love to indulge and enjoy life, and they're attracted to luxury and fame. They have an optimistic outlook and don’t worry too much about the future. You can count on them to make the most of life through messy times. When life gives them lemons, they make lemonade—or in this case, if they're stuck in the mud, they find truffles!
Pigs are great at finding opportunities but may struggle to hold onto them. They often feel the need to “keep up with the Joneses” and can spend their money very quickly.
What to focus on in 2022:
The indulgent nature of the Pig, can mean that those born under this sign may give into immediate gratification and put off important matters. This can create unnecessary chaos and disorganization in home, career, and health. It can also lead to being overwhelmed and indecisive and “stuck in the mud.” If you're born under this sign, make it a priority to keep up with consistency this year. Get in the habit of taking small steps to make big changes. With time, you'll get there!