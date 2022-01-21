If you've ever felt stressed (and as we look back over the past few years it's likely that we're all feeling varying amounts of it), you know that takes a toll mentally and physically. This is no coincidence.

Stress triggers the production of the hormone cortisol, which can leave us in a constant state of alert or that "fight or flight" feeling. "Inappropriate amounts of cortisol regulate almost every system in our body, including mood, metabolism, immune function, memory, and cognition," says Kibby McMahon, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and co-host of the podcast A Little Help For Our Friends. "However, cortisol can have damaging effects on all these systems if levels stay elevated for long periods of time."

Here's what you need to know about cortisol production, including ways to keep it in check using food and nutrition.