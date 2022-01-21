Stress triggers the production of the hormone cortisol, which can leave us in a constant state of alert or that "fight or flight" feeling. "In appropriate amounts, cortisol regulates almost every system in our body, including mood, metabolism, immune function, memory, and cognition," says Kibby McMahon, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and co-host of the podcast A Little Help For Our Friends. "However, cortisol can have damaging effects on all these systems if levels stay elevated for long periods of time."