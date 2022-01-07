I don't even like the idea of a good night's rest because it's so personalized. It's different for everybody. The biggest myth I hear? Everyone needs eight hours. Let me be clear: There is nothing less true! Eight hours is not necessarily what everybody needs. Take the fact that the average sleep cycle takes about 90 minutes. The average human has five of those 90-minute cycles a night. If you just do the math, 5 times 90 is 450 minutes, which is 7.5 hours... Everybody's sleep needs also change over time. It can change over the course of seasons, or yearly. It can change monthly for women. Again, this myth of eight hours is one we really need to smash.

—Michael Breus, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and sleep specialist (on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast)