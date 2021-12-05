How To Hack Your Sleep Chronotype For Way More Energy, From An Expert

Breus tells mbg there's a simple formula you can use to figure out the best bedtime for you. Bear types, in this case, typically get five full (90 minute) sleep cycles in one night, and like to wake up around 7:00 a.m..

So, Breus explains, five sleep cycles comes out to 450 minutes, plus the roughly 20 minutes it takes to fall asleep. That's 470 minutes, subtracted from 7:00 a.m., which gives you an optimal bedtime at 11:10 p.m..

On top of going to bed at your optimal bedtime, Breus previously explained to mbg that bear types tend to operate along with the sun, waking and going to bed relatively early. This makes them the most productive in the morning, so they would do well to avoid scheduling bigger tasks in the afternoon when they might hit a midday slump.