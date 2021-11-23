Everything To Know About Chinese Astrology's Fiercest Zodiac Sign

According to Chinese astrologer Tiffany Lin, those born during the year of the Tiger live to seek adventure. They also have an insatiable desire for knowledge and power.

"They are bold pioneers," Lin explains, adding that Tigers are also analytical, practical yet ambitious, restless—and a bit reckless.

You can think of them as the apex predator of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals. "Intent with their eyes on their prey or the prize, they’ll do whatever they can to conquer," Lin explains.

Tigers also always want to be the best, taking great pride in their accomplishments and competency. "Tigers are fiercely independent, aggressive, and can cover a lot of territories which means they need a lot of space physically and energetically," Lin says.

And as feng shui educator and Chinese astrology expert, Anjie Cho tells mbg, Tigers have a lot of big and active energy, "They're dynamic and unpredictable and always pushing against the boundaries. There's also this energy of being self-centered because tigers are solitary animals," she adds.